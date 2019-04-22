BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — A six-year-old Bellevue girl died after she was hit by an SUV Sunday night.

According to Bellevue Police the incident happened near South 23rd and Emiline Streets around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police believe there was an Easter event happening at her house when the accident happened. Police said the six-year-old was outside with her family when she either ran in front of a Ford Expedition or into the SUV's passenger side. That's when police said she was hit by the SUV as it pulled away from the curb.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate the girl while she was being transported to Nebraska Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

UPDATE 10:50 A.M. - BELLEVUE POLICE RELEASED THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) has identified the victim as 6-year-old Aubrey Oregon of Bellevue.

They say that 59-year-old Dale Valverde, of Omaha, was the driver of the vehicle that struck Oregon. He was moving his vehicle from the driveway and away from the curb when the child was struck by his SUV.

BPD says the family considered him a grandfather to the child and that he has not been cited for the incident. They also say he was unaware that he had struck her.