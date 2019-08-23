'Skate to End Alzheimer's' to raise money for cure

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Skate to End Alzheimer's, with the help of the Alzheimer's association and Visiting Angels, kicks off tomorrow at the Grover Ice Rink.

Alzheimer's is a debilitating disease that requires a lot of patience and care. Visiting Angels, an elderly home care agency, is passionate about the cause and wants to help find a cure.

They hope people will come out and play hockey to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association.

Visiting Angels said they wanted to do something different than The Walk to End Alzheimer's taking place on Sunday, and help the association raise even more money.

Phil Labadie, co-owner of Visiting Angels Omaha said, "we just want to skate, so that's how it all came out."

"He is a huge skate fan... he enjoys it so it just comes to mind that we should do something different other than a walk, although we will be participating in the walk this weekend also on Sunday. Also it's something different, and we hope everyone can come out and join us and have a good time," said Julie Labadie, co-owner of Visiting Angels Omaha.

This first ever event invites people of all ages. The first hockey drop in skate is from 10:15 to 11:15 AM, and the second one is from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM. The Grover Ice Rink asks that people bring their own gear.

Open skating starts from 4:15 to 6:15 PM. Both events are free, but Visiting Angels ask that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.