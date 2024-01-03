Sonic is launching a new peanut butter and bacon-flavored shake and burger

Sonic Drive-In is welcoming 2024 with some brand-new menu items made for people who love both sweet and salty flavors.

The fast-food chain’s new Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSonic Double Cheeseburger and Peanut Butter Bacon Shake, offering what Sonic says is the “wildest flavor combination yet,” will be available starting Jan. 8 for a limited time.

Made with two 100% pure beef patties, the cheeseburger features grilled onions, melted cheese and (of course) bacon and peanut butter. It is served on a toasted bakery bun.

To complement the burger, the Peanut Butter Bacon Shake blends peanut butter and bacon with vanilla soft serve. It also includes whipped topping and a cherry, plus extra bacon crumbles on top.

The Peanut Butter Bacon SuperSonic Double Cheeseburger starts at $6.39 and the medium-sized Peanut Butter Bacon Shake is priced at $3.99.

Both the cheeseburger and milkshake will only be available through Feb. 4, or while supplies last, so you’ll want to grab them soon.

While this is definitely an interesting flavor combination, it’s not the first time the chain has added something unusual to the menu.

In 2018, Sonic put pickle juice slushes on the menu for a limited time and also offered a squirt of pickle juice in other items, like burgers and sodas, for those not brave enough to try a whole slushy.

The slushy made a return for one month in the summer of 2022, so keep your eye on Sonic’s menu in the future to see if it makes another comeback.

Even if you’re not up for trying something adventurous, there are reasons to go to Sonic. You can get 50% off regular single-patty cheeseburgers at Sonic every Tuesday after 5 p.m. local time by ordering through the app.

Will you be trying Sonic’s new peanut butter and bacon items?

