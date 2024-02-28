'Spirit of Arrowhead' | Chiefs reveal plans, renderings for future of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced their vision for the future of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Wednesday morning.

Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt and Chiefs President Mark Donovan presented the club's vision, "Taking an icon into the future."

"We always wanted to stay here," Hunt said as part of his opening remarks. "The spirit of Arrowhead will not change."

If the Chiefs are able to move forward with their vision, renovations would not begin until 2027, after the stadium hosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The project's completion would be planned for 2030 or 2031.

Hunt says the renovations are projected to cost $800 million, with the Hunt family contributing $300 million of the cost. Hunt says his family will cover “any cost overruns,” capping the state and taxpayers’ contributions to the renovation project.

According to Hunt, part of the vision is improving the in-stadium experience for fans at all levels.

Activation area

Kansas City Chiefs

Outside the stadium, plans call for a new turf-covered "activation" area for games and year-round community events on the site of the current Kauffman Stadium.

The club plans to recycle the concrete from Kauffman.

Upper concourse improvements

Courtesy Kansas City Chiefs/Populous

A new upper concourse connection bridge is planned to create 360 degrees of connectivity around the stadium.

Donovan said the bridge will create more points of sale, more restrooms and more space to "spread out" the crowd.

The upper deck will also have a canopy that provides shelter from weather, large fans for hot days at the stadium and infrared heating to keep fans warm amid frigid conditions.

Accessible entry points

Courtesy Kansas City Chiefs/Populous

New VIP stadium entry points would create new spaces in the stadium and reduce crowding at the general admissions gates.

A new field access tunnel is planned to improve accessibility to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Donovan said that currently, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is one of the only major sports venues that only has one field access tunnel, and that a second tunnel would help the stadium draw more major events and concerts.

Video boards

Courtesy Kansas City Chiefs/Populous

The video boards at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium also have planned improvements; the video boards that on the east side would grow four times larger, while the board on the west side of the stadium would grow three times larger.

“Right now our iconic boards are in the bottom 25% of the league," Donovan shared.

He said the renovation would bring the video board sizes to around the average size found in the NFL and that it was a priority to maintain the "iconic shape" of the current video boards.

New ribbon boards and improved wireless internet is also planned throughout the stadium.

Clubs and suites

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs plan to excavate under the lower-level seating bowl to create new sideline clubs for gamedays and special events.

End zone clubs holding up to 1,000 people and 10 end zone suites are also planned for a renovated Arrowhead.

Every existing suite would also receive technology, fixture and furniture upgrades.

Parking lots

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs plan to add a parking lot on the south side of the stadium, while expanding parking options to the north side, where Kauffman Stadium currently sits.

Donovan said the parking lot would hold the same number of spaces, but would improve pedestrian flow, tailgating and would create a bottom deck area.

RV parking in Lot O will be expanded and permanently lit with restroom facilities. There are ongoing discussions on whether ports to allow RVs to plug in will be implemented.

Three new pedestrian bridges are also planned to improve safety and the flow of traffic, while a dedicated rideshare zone would create improvements not only for football games, but concerts and other events.

Additional details

Donovan says the team will complete any repair and maintenance work prior to starting renovations at the stadium, which would seat over 70,000 people.

The club has posted additional renovation information on its website.

The team believes the additions will bring the best of new stadiums to Chiefs fans.

Prior to detailing their vision, Hunt acknowledged the shooting at the conclusion of the Chiefs parade and rally on Feb. 14, offering his condolences to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan and others who were injured during the incident.

