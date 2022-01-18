Watch
Sports

Actions

2 playoff games in 1 day: Travis Kelce’s mom watches sons' playoff games in Tampa Bay, Kansas City

items.[0].videoTitle
Donna Kelce hops on postgame press conference to surprise son Travis Kelce
Kelce Mom.jpg
Kelce emerges as team leader, focused on new season
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 14:29:07-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rickshaw bikes, taxis, planes and over 1,200 miles had nothing on Donna Kelce.

Donna started the day in Tampa, Florida, to cheer on her son Jason Kelce and the Eagles.

But she was determined to make it to Kansas City to watch her other son, Travis Kelce, during Sunday Night Football.

Around 5:30 p.m., the NFL shared Donna was on a plane and ready for takeoff.

Although, an earlier update included that her flight was delayed, so she expected to arrive during the first quarter.

To possibly get her to the stadium quicker, the NFL called out the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department as well as KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, asking for a police escort.

Lucas responded to the tweet saying he’s “happy to swing by the airport to pick up Mama Kelce.”

As of 8:55 p.m., the NFL shared Donna's adventure was almost complete. She's was in a car on her way to the stadium.

While Donna missed a Travis touchdown in the first half, she had the stadium in her sights by the time KC was up 35-14.

And after hours of suspense ... Donna made it!

She got to the stadium just in time to see her son throw a touchdown pass to Byron Pringle.

After a whirlwind day of two playoffs and plenty of excitement, she was one happy mom.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV This Morning

Weather

Warmth for Winter