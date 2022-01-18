2 playoff games in 1 day: Travis Kelce’s mom watches sons' playoff games in Tampa Bay, Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rickshaw bikes, taxis, planes and over 1,200 miles had nothing on Donna Kelce.

Donna started the day in Tampa, Florida, to cheer on her son Jason Kelce and the Eagles.

But she was determined to make it to Kansas City to watch her other son, Travis Kelce, during Sunday Night Football.

DONNA KELCE UPDATE:



One game down, one to go. Headed to the airport! pic.twitter.com/5wUS3vVD9B — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022

Around 5:30 p.m., the NFL shared Donna was on a plane and ready for takeoff.

Although, an earlier update included that her flight was delayed, so she expected to arrive during the first quarter.

To possibly get her to the stadium quicker, the NFL called out the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department as well as KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, asking for a police escort.

Lucas responded to the tweet saying he’s “happy to swing by the airport to pick up Mama Kelce.”

I ride with @kcpolice to games (and everywhere). I’m happy to swing by the airport to pick up Mama Kelce. We need her in the house! https://t.co/HbdF8y8byT — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) January 16, 2022

As of 8:55 p.m., the NFL shared Donna's adventure was almost complete. She's was in a car on her way to the stadium.

DONNA KELCE UPDATE:



"In the car on the way to the stadium!"



Mission almost complete. pic.twitter.com/VdUcx9YI4L — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022

While Donna missed a Travis touchdown in the first half, she had the stadium in her sights by the time KC was up 35-14.

The stadium is in sight! pic.twitter.com/8lIrlaJpXw — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022

And after hours of suspense ... Donna made it!

She made it!



Two games. One day. One amazing mom. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/410OgbaxBk — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2022

She got to the stadium just in time to see her son throw a touchdown pass to Byron Pringle.

After a whirlwind day of two playoffs and plenty of excitement, she was one happy mom.

