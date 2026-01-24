Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

20-0! #7 Nebraska rallies to beat Minnesota, stay unbeaten

Nebraska Basketball
Bruce Kluckhohn/AP
Minnesota guard Langston Reynolds, right, guards against Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg (1) in the first half of an NCAA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Nebraska Basketball
Posted
and last updated

MINNEAPOLIS (KMTV) — The 7th ranked Nebraska men's basketball team rallied to beat Minnesota on Saturday to stay undefeated on the season, 76-57.

NU improved to 20-0 overall and 9-0 in Big Ten play.

Pryce Sandfort scored a game-high 22 points, 20 of them coming in the 2nd half. Minnesota led by eight early in the 2nd half but the Big Red outscored the Gophers, 46-21 in the final 20 minutes.

Cale Jacobsen's 3 pointer gave the Huskers a 44-42 lead and Nebraska never looked back.

The Huskers head to #3 Michigan on Tuesday starting at 6 PM on Peacock.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood