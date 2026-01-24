20-0! #7 Nebraska rallies to beat Minnesota, stay unbeaten

MINNEAPOLIS (KMTV) — The 7th ranked Nebraska men's basketball team rallied to beat Minnesota on Saturday to stay undefeated on the season, 76-57.

NU improved to 20-0 overall and 9-0 in Big Ten play.

Pryce Sandfort scored a game-high 22 points, 20 of them coming in the 2nd half. Minnesota led by eight early in the 2nd half but the Big Red outscored the Gophers, 46-21 in the final 20 minutes.

Cale Jacobsen's 3 pointer gave the Huskers a 44-42 lead and Nebraska never looked back.

Cale Jacobsen with a B1G three for @HuskerMBB 👀



The Huskers head to #3 Michigan on Tuesday starting at 6 PM on Peacock.