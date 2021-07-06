2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers women's soccer schedule set

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — With the college baseball and softball season behind us, the next round of college sports is ready to begin. On Tuesday, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln provided the 2021 Nebraska women’s soccer team schedule.

The schedule is as follows:

2021 Nebraska Soccer Schedule (all times central)

Wednesday, Aug. 11: South Dakota (Exhibition) – 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13: North Dakota State (Exhibition) – 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 19: Western Illinois – 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22: at Missouri – TBD

Thursday, Aug. 26: at Baylor – 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29: at Oklahoma – TBD

Thursday, Sept. 2: UNO – 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 5: Loyola University Chicago – 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 9: at Arizona State – TBD

Sunday, Sept. 12: at Arizona – TBD

Sunday, Sept. 19: Purdue – 1:05 p.m.*

Thursday, Sept. 23: at Maryland – 7 p.m.*

Sunday, Sept. 26: at Rutgers – 1 p.m.*

Thursday, Sept. 30: Michigan State – 7:05 p.m.*

Sunday, Oct. 3: at Northwestern – 1 p.m.*

Sunday, Oct. 10: Michigan – 12:05 p.m.*

Thursday, Oct. 14: Iowa – 7:05 p.m.*

Sunday, Oct. 17: Wisconsin – 1:05 p.m.*

Thursday, Oct. 21: at Illinois – 7 p.m.*

Sunday, Oct. 24: at Minnesota – 1 p.m.*

Wednesday, Oct. 28: Big Ten Quarterfinals

Sunday, Oct. 31: Big Ten Quarterfinals

You can read more about the upcoming season in the following release from the university:

The Nebraska soccer team announced its full 2021 schedule on Tuesday, July 6, after the Big Ten released its 2021 women's soccer schedule. In addition to the 10 Big Ten games, Nebraska will play eight non-conference games giving the Huskers an 18-game regular-season schedule in addition to a pair of exhibition contests in August.



NU will host 10 regular-season games in the seventh year of Hibner Stadium, after hosting six conference matches in an abbreviated 2020 season.



The Huskers will host two exhibition games to start the season. On Aug. 11, Nebraska will face South Dakota, before staying at home to match up against North Dakota State on Aug. 13. Attendance will be free for both exhibition games.



The next week, the Big Red holds its season opener on Thursday, Aug. 19 against Western Illinois. The game against the Leathernecks will mark the last home game before the Huskers hit the road for the first time, traveling to Columbia, Mo., to face Missouri on Aug. 22. NU continues its three-game road trip with matches at Baylor on Aug. 26 and at Oklahoma on Aug. 29.



Nebraska starts the month of September with two consecutive home games, beginning with UNO on Sept. 2. Nebraska will then face Loyola University Chicago on Sept. 5, before traveling to Arizona for a pair of road games at Arizona State on Sept. 9 and at Arizona on Sept. 12.



The Huskers return home and open conference play against Purdue on Sept. 19. Nebraska continues Big Ten play with two away matches at Maryland on Sept. 23 and at Rutgers on Sept. 26.



Nebraska finishes the month of September with a home game against Michigan State on Sept. 30 and opens October with an away match at Northwestern on Oct. 3.



On Oct. 10, the Big Red faces Michigan at home to begin a three-game homestand. The following weekend, Nebraska hosts border rival Iowa on Oct. 14 and Wisconsin on Oct. 17.



To close out the regular season, Nebraska will travel to Illinois on Oct. 21 and to Minnesota on Oct. 24.



The 2021 Big Ten Tournament starts Oct. 28, with games played on the campuses of the top four seeds.

