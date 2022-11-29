Watch Now
8 years, $74 million: See Matt Rhule's contract offer

Rhule's contract includes a base salary increasing from $5.5 to $12.5 million, $7 million for assistants, deferred payments and incentive opportunities.
Posted at 6:39 PM, Nov 28, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska head football coach Matt Rhule will make $5.5 million annually until the end of 2023, then see increases in base salary up to $12.5 million by 2030.

Rhule received an eight-year contract worth $74 million, Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Monday. It's 90% guaranteed, Alberts said.

It averages out to $9.25 million each year. A coach paid that much in 2022 would have been the fifth-highest-paid college football coach.

It is a larger and longer contract than other Husker coaches have received. Scott Frost received $5 million annually over seven years. Bo Pelini received $1.1 million annually over five years in his initial contract, according to ESPN.

The contract includes deferred compensation payments of $1 million if still employed on four dates in 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2030.

The contract includes bonuses as follows:

  • $100,000 if Nebraska wins or ties for first in the Big Ten West division
  • $200,000 for playing in the Big Ten Championship Game
  • $300,000 for winning the Big Ten Championship Game
  • $150,000 for a non-playoff bowl game appearance
  • $250,000 for a playoff game
  • $300,000 for a semi-final bowl game
  • $350,000 for appearing in, but losing, the national championship game
  • $650,000 for a national championship

The contract, as provided by the university, is below:

