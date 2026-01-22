A family tradition: Millard North's Mosser family passes love of competition through four generations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Mosser family doesn't just play basketball — they live and breathe competition across four generations of high school coaches and players.

Major Mosser, a senior forward on Millard North's boys' basketball team, plays under the watchful eye of his father, Mitch Mosser, who serves as an assistant coach. But the coaching legacy runs much deeper in this family, with Mitch's father and grandfather also having coached basketball in the Omaha area.

"My family has always been involved in as many sports as we can," Mitch Mosser said. "We kind of laugh and talk about if there's a ball and there's a score, it was something we were drawn to."

The competitive spirit extends beyond the basketball court and into every aspect of family life, creating a culture where winning isn't just encouraged — it's expected.

"It's not a family Christmas if you're not competing with each other and someone doesn't win at the end of the day," Major Mosser said.

As the middle child of three brothers, Major learned early that competition was a way of life in the Mosser household.

"It's just been since birth I've kind of been competing with my two brothers, me being the middle one," Major Mosser said. "I kind of had to fight for everything.

"There's always a fire just kind of in me because I want to win all the time and I want to win by a lot."

This competitive environment has created opportunities for valuable life lessons between father and son, both on and off the court.

"The hard work piece of it ... the competitive nature, serves people well as they go into adulthood," Mitch Mosser said.

"He's always taught me just work hard and everything you do is for a purpose, and he always preaches, what's the purpose of this drill or what's the purpose of what you're doing, because if there's no purpose, why are you doing it?" Major Mosser said.

This season marks the end of an era for the Mosser family in Omaha and at Millard North. They're relocating to Des Moines, where their youngest son is already attending high school. Major is committed to play baseball in college, while Mitch says he'll never say never to coaching again.

