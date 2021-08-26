After a year hiatus, high school football games return Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some Nebraska high school football teams will be back in action Thursday night.

Omaha Burke will face Bellevue West, a team some consider a favorite for the state title. But tonight's game will mean more than just rankings to Burke.

Head coach for the Burke Bulldogs, Paul Limongi, said this year's team has been working for a long time to get back on the field. He added, because of the lost season last year, the Bulldogs have about three or four guys that have varsity experience.

"Things coming back to normal a little bit is something that excites us. One of the first games in the state of Nebraska is something we're juiced about and we've been talking about for a while now. We know we have a tough opponent. We have a big challenge, but we are ready to play," said Limongi.

He said he knows there will be some nerves, but just knows they'll go out there and play with the best of their abilities.

The team will be led by four senior captains. They are Jake White, Devon Jackson, Nick Garnett and Alec Cook.

Tonight's game is at 7 p.m. at Bellevue West High School.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.