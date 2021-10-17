Watch
Aidan O'Connell, David Bell lead Purdue past No. 2 Iowa 24-7

AP
Purdue wide receiver Broc Thompson (29) catches a pass over Iowa defensive back Terry Roberts (22) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Posted at 10:23 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 11:23:46-04

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Aidan O’Connell threw for 374 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, David Bell had 240 receiving yards, and Purdue continued its recent mastery over No. 2 Iowa with a 24-7 win.

The Boilermakers have won four of their last five games against the Hawkeyes. Purdue beat its highest-ranked opponent on the road since a victory at No. 2 Notre Dame in 1974. It was the second time in four seasons Purdue has knocked off a No. 2-ranked team. The Boilermakers won at home against a second-ranked Ohio State in 2018.

The loss snapped Iowa’s 12-game winning streak, including nine consecutive in Big Ten play.

