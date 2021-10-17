Aidan O'Connell, David Bell lead Purdue past No. 2 Iowa 24-7

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Aidan O’Connell threw for 374 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, David Bell had 240 receiving yards, and Purdue continued its recent mastery over No. 2 Iowa with a 24-7 win.

The Boilermakers have won four of their last five games against the Hawkeyes. Purdue beat its highest-ranked opponent on the road since a victory at No. 2 Notre Dame in 1974. It was the second time in four seasons Purdue has knocked off a No. 2-ranked team. The Boilermakers won at home against a second-ranked Ohio State in 2018.

The loss snapped Iowa’s 12-game winning streak, including nine consecutive in Big Ten play.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.