Allen carries No. 19 Wisconsin to 35-28 win over Nebraska

Andy Manis/AP
Nebraska tight end AScott Nelson (11) can't make a reception in the end zone against Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson (9) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
Posted at 6:28 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 19:28:16-05

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Braelon Allen rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns – including a tiebreaking 53-yarder with 3:50 remaining – to help No. 19 Wisconsin outlast Nebraska 35-28 for its seventh consecutive victory on Saturday.

Nebraska drove the ball to Wisconsin’s 11-yard line in the final minute but ended up losing the ball on downs at the 21.

Faion Hicks broke up Adrian Martinez’s fourth-down pass to Zavier Betts with four seconds left.

The Badgers handed Nebraska its fifth straight loss and moved a step closer to playing for a conference title.

