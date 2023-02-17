Atlanta follows Omaha as 3rd city to join new pro volleyball league

On Thursday the Pro Volleyball Federation announced that Atlanta, Georgia will join Omaha and Grand Rapids Michigan in a new professional volleyball league, which will have eight to 10 teams in the first season. Atlanta businesswoman Colleen Durhan Criag will own the team.

"Atlanta has tremendous professional sports organizations, and with Colleen leading the way, Atlanta’s Pro Volleyball Federation team is going to fit in well alongside the likes of the Falcons, Braves, Hawks, Atlanta United, and the Dream,” said Stephen Evans, co-founder of Pro Volleyball Federation, in a news release.

The news release continued:

The Grand Rapids team is owned and operated by DP Fox Sports & Entertainment chairman Dan DeVos who, along with his family, also own the NBA’s Orlando Magic, the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and is a limited partner of Major League Baseball’s Chicago Cubs. The Omaha team is owned by global entertainment superstar Jason Derulo and Nebraska businessman Danny White. Omaha’s fanbase is widely considered among the most fervent fanbases of women’s volleyball in the country.

Pro Volleyball Federation has attracted well-known founding partners from inside and outside the sport. Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer and Pro Bowl quarterback Joe Burrow, along with his parents Jimmy and Robin Burrow, highlight an impressive roster of founding partners. In addition, two legends of the sport – former USA Volleyball Board chair Dr. Cecile Reynaud and former Olympian Laurie Corbelli – are also intimately involved with the Federation. The league is led by CEO Jen Spicher.

Pro Volleyball Federation will make additional announcements in the coming days regarding additional inaugural season team markets, including another top ten United States media market.

