PHOTOS: Auburn rallies to defeat No. 2 Stanford in MCWS game Monday

Scenes from the seventh game of the 2022 Men's College World Series, where Auburn took down No. 2 seed Stanford University 6-2 on a scorching Monday, June 20, 2022 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

Auburn rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Stanford 6-2 during the seventh game of the 2022 Men's College World Series on Monday, June 20, 2022 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb. Stanford came into the championship as the No. 2 seed but are now eliminated.Libby Kamrowski / KMTV 3 News Now
