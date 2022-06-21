Watch
Bally Sports announces new platform to stream Kansas City Royals games

Posted at 12:51 PM, Jun 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-21 13:51:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals fans looking for a way to stream the team's games will have a new option starting June 23.

Royals games will be arriving to Bally Sports +, a new streaming platform from Bally Sports launching Thursday. Bally Sports Kansas City made the announcement on Twitter.

All Royals games featured on Bally Sports Kansas City in the 2022 season were initially available for streaming via DirecTV Stream, but was not carried by streaming-first platforms like YouTube TV.

With the announcement of the platform, "cord-cutters" now have an additional option to stream these games.

Two upcoming games on July 3 at Detroit and July 17 at Toronto, can exclusively be viewed on the Peacock app.

The full Royals 2022 schedule can be viewed here.

