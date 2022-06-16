Watch
Baseball camp held to honor Creighton baseball administrator killed in shooting

College and high school coaches, current and former college players and former major league players taught kids about playing the game with Chris Gradoville's enthusiasm.
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 20:00:45-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Wednesday was the first Chris Gradoville "gratitude" baseball camp at Creighton University.

Named for Creighton's volunteer director of baseball operations killed in a shooting in the fall of 2021.

College and high school coaches, current and former college players and former major league players like Pat Venditte, Brian Duensing and Tyler Cloyd taught kids about playing the game with Gradoville's enthusiasm.

"We gotta figure out a way to keep his memory alive. This was a good start and it's now what can we do to make things better and if that's another camp. I hope it's that if it's something else. But whatever we do we have to keep what he did going," said Pat Venditte, former major league pitcher.

Proceeds from the sold-out camp will go to the Chris Gradoville Leadership Scholarship.

