LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is defending the sport's treatment of minor leaguers, prompting immediate criticism from the players' advocacy group.

Manfred says the sport has made "real strides in the last few years in terms of what minor league players are paid."

A minor league advocacy group called Manfred's comments "callous and false."

