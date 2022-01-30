Watch
Sports

Actions

Bengals top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to clinch Super Bowl trip

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Paul Sancya/AP
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Bengals Chiefs Football
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 18:57:52-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years with a 27-24 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit to take a late 24-21 lead but Harrison Butker's 44-yard field goal as time expired in regulation sent it to overtime a week after his 49-yarder on the final play of regulation did the same against Buffalo. Vonn Bell intercepted Mahomes on the third play of overtime and Burrow and the Bengals took over.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV This Morning

Omaha Home for Boys