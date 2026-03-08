Bennington girls win first Class B basketball title, complete undefeated season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Bennington girls' basketball team won its first ever Class B title Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, beating Gretna East 49-38.

Sophomore Macie Reiner led the Badgers with 23 points and went five-for-five from behind the arc.

Haydin Jackson added ten points.

For the Griffins, Justice Love led with nine.

Bennington finished the season with a perfect 28-0 record.

In Class A, Omaha North lost to Lincoln North Star 51-35 in the Vikings' first trip back to the final in 26 years.