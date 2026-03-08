Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Bennington girls win first Class B basketball title, complete undefeated season

Badgers sophomore Macie Reiner led all scorers with 23 points, going five-for-five from three-point range.
Bennington girls win first Class B basketball title, complete undefeated season
Posted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Bennington girls' basketball team won its first ever Class B title Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, beating Gretna East 49-38.

Check out the video above for the highlights!

Sophomore Macie Reiner led the Badgers with 23 points and went five-for-five from behind the arc.

Haydin Jackson added ten points.

For the Griffins, Justice Love led with nine.

Bennington finished the season with a perfect 28-0 record.

In Class A, Omaha North lost to Lincoln North Star 51-35 in the Vikings' first trip back to the final in 26 years.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mary From Your Neighborhood 960x720.jpg

More News In Your Neighborhood