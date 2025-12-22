Berke Buyuktuncel's triple-double propels Nebraska men's basketball to win over North Dakota

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska men's basketball team kept its winning streak alive Sunday night, beating North Dakota 78-55.

Berke Buyuktuncel added his name to the history books, recording Husker men's basketball's fourth-ever triple-double (12 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists).

The first half looked bleak, with the Big Red shooting 2-for-18 from deep. They were down 28-26.

Then the Huskers came to life, outscoring the Fighting Hawks 54-29 in the second half.

Brendan Frager led Nebraska with 17 points in the game, while Sam Hoiberg added 15.

The Big Red host New Hampshire on Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 8 p.m.