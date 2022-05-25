Big 10 Baseball Tournament delayed due to weather Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Due to wet weather conditions, the Big Ten Baseball games scheduled for Wednesday have been delayed. The games are in the process of being rescheduled.

The games that are affected are the No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 6 Penn State matchup as well as the No. 2 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Purdue game.

Bad news, #B1GBaseball fans... Due to the threat of inclement weather, today's games are officially postponed.



We appreciate your patience as we continue to work through the rescheduling process. https://t.co/9WedR0AupN — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 25, 2022

3 News Now will provide an update when the affected conference championship game dates are finalized.

