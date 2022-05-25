Watch
Big 10 Baseball Tournament delayed due to weather Wednesday

Nati Harnik/AP
The entrance to TD Ameritrade Park, home of the NCAA men's baseball College World Series, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 12, 2017.
Posted at 2:22 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 15:25:36-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Due to wet weather conditions, the Big Ten Baseball games scheduled for Wednesday have been delayed. The games are in the process of being rescheduled.

The games that are affected are the No. 3 Iowa vs. No. 6 Penn State matchup as well as the No. 2 Rutgers vs. No. 7 Purdue game.

3 News Now will provide an update when the affected conference championship game dates are finalized.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
