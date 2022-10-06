Big Ten: Illini go for 4 wins in a row in showdown with Iowa

Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Illinois (4-1, 1-1)

Illinois is riding a wave of momentum under second-year coach Bret Bielema, and he put out a call to fans to fill the stadium for an "Orange Out" at only the third Saturday night Big Ten game in Champaign since 2014.

An Illini win would be a fourth in a row and set up another huge home game against Minnesota next week.

Iowa could use a quality win to jumpstart its West Division title defense. Look for a low-scoring game in the matchup of two of the country's best defenses.

