Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Big Ten: Illini go for 4 wins in a row in showdown with Iowa

Graham Mertz, Keith Randolph Jr., Jer'Zhan Newton
Kayla Wolf/AP
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) is sacked by Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) and teammate Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)
Graham Mertz, Keith Randolph Jr., Jer'Zhan Newton
Posted at 12:02 PM, Oct 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-06 13:02:42-04

Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) at Illinois (4-1, 1-1)

Illinois is riding a wave of momentum under second-year coach Bret Bielema, and he put out a call to fans to fill the stadium for an "Orange Out" at only the third Saturday night Big Ten game in Champaign since 2014.

An Illini win would be a fourth in a row and set up another huge home game against Minnesota next week.

Iowa could use a quality win to jumpstart its West Division title defense. Look for a low-scoring game in the matchup of two of the country's best defenses.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football
Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6