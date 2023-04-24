Boeve all business for UNO baseball

OMAHA (KMTV) — Mike Boeve has been “the guy” this season for UNO baseball.

He’s leading the Mavericks on offense in overall hits, doubles, runs scored and batting average.

He’s also emerged as a motivational leader.

“I’m more of a vocal guy because it’s my third year here,” Boeve said. “I think I can have more of an impact on team success.”

Head coach Evan Porter agrees.

“He’s one of the best teammates we have, one of the hardest workers,” Porter said. "And that’s a really good recipe for a team leader when one of your best players is your hardest workers”

Boeve said he’s worked to get into the right headspace to maximize his performance.

“Before each game, it’s just deep breathing, relaxation, “ said Boeve. “And the real months of preparation probably come in the offseason. If I go into every game knowing I’m prepared, I’ve got nothing to worry about.”

Boeve said it’s easy to keep working on the game he’s played since he was young.

“If you really enjoy what you’re doing, you really don’t have to find motivation,” he said. “It’s kind of more of a discipline thing.”

Discipline: A trait of any great athlete.

Boeve looked up to one in particular growing up.

“My favorite player was always Albert Puljos,” he said. “Obviously he’s an incredible hitter. Just trying to imitate him as much as I could.”

So what else goes into becoming a leading player?

We asked Boeve some rapid-fire questions to find out:

What kind of music is on your workout playlist?

“Rap. And I’m kind of getting into EDM and pop a little bit too.”

What’s your go-to pre-game meal or snack?

“Pregame meal is probably something simple like steak and rice. Or if we’re at the cafeteria a little chicken salad, something like that.”

What’s your favorite way to recover after a game?

“I'm a stretching person. my favorite way to recover is going to get an icee or slushie. That's kind of my go-to thing, especially when it’s hot out.”

What’s your favorite flavor of gum?

Just original bubble gum. I have some mint in my car in case I need my breath to smell a little better, but probably bubble gum during games.

For now though, it’s back to business as Boeve looks to lead the Mavericks through the last month of the regular season.

“Whichever organization is fortunate enough to call his name in July, they’re getting not only a great player but an even better person,” Porter said.

