BOYS' STATE HOOPS: Skutt Catholic, Elkhorn North earn spots in Class B semifinals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Three-time defending Class B champion Skutt Catholic is headed back to semifinal Friday at the Nebraska state basketball tournament.

The Skyhawks beat Lincoln Pius X 51-41 Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

George Ziebell led Skutt with 17 points, followed by Eddie Linderman with 12.

They will play Elkhorn North Friday at 6 p.m. at PBA.

The Wolves dominated Wahoo in the 4-5 matchup Thursday, beating the Warriors 66-39.

Kellen Murphy had a game-high 17 points, and Braylon Jackson added 15.

In Class C1, DC West beat Grand Island Central Catholic 49-41. They'll face top seed Ogallala in the semis Friday at 9 a.m. at PBA.

On the other side of the bracket, Ashland-Greenwood won over Lincoln Christian 65-53. They'll face Auburn—who took Gothenburg to overtime and won by a point—in the 10:45 a.m. semi.

In Class D1, top seed Howells-Dodge beat Fullerton 57-37. They'll face Elm Creek at 6 p.m. Friday at the Devaney Center.