BREAKING: Husker football to hold Fan Day Sunday July 30

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska football team will hold its annual Fan Day on Sunday July 30th. Here is what NU Athletics announced on Wednesday:

Nebraska Football fans will have an opportunity to meet the 2023 Huskers on Sunday, July 30 at the 2023 Nebraska Football Fan Day presented by Ludacka Wealth Partners. This year’s Fan Day will be held inside the Hawks Championship Center from 3-5 p.m.

While the event will move inside to a climate-controlled environment, the seating for Fan Day will be like past years. Players will be seated with their position groups throughout the field in the Hawks Center.

Fans planning to attend 2023 Nebraska Football Fan Day should familiarize themselves with the following information.

Parking

Lots around Memorial Stadium and the Hawks Center will be free and open to the public. Fans are encouraged to park in the followings lots: Lot 8 (North Stadium), Champions Club, Lot 1 (Stadium Driving Parking Garage), Lot 5 (NE of Hawks Center) or Lot 9 (14th and Salt Valley Roadway Garage). Some lots may be unavailable because of scheduled lot maintenance.

Fan Entrances

Fans will be able to enter the Hawks Center through two entrances beginning at 3 p.m.

Lines will form outside of the Hawks Center on the southwest and northwest corners of the building.

Nebraska’s Clear Bag policy is not in effect for Fan Day, but all fans and carry-in items are subject to inspection.

Following the completion of Fan Day at 5 p.m., fans will be asked to allow players and football staff to leave the field to continue their packed schedule for the day. The team will begin preseason practice on Monday, July 31.

Coach Rhule

Head Coach Matt Rhule’s autograph line will be limited to young Husker fans entering 8 th grade and younger.

grade and younger. Approximately 400 children will be randomly selected to be part of Coach Rhule’s line.

Parents wishing to sign their children up for an opportunity to be part of Coach Rhule’s line should sign their child up for by Monday, July 24 at 5 p.m. The sign-up form can be accessed at Huskers.com/autograph-line. Selected fans will be notified by Wednesday, July 26.

Specific details regarding Coach Rhule’s line will be sent directly to those individuals who are randomly selected.

Player Seating and Fan Lines

The seating arrangement and lines for players will be similar to recent Fan Days. Players will be seated on the field near the East Sideline of Hawks, with lines running across the field from West to East.

Assistant coaches will be seated with their respective position groups.

A detailed map of player seating, entrance locations and other information will be available closer to Fan Day.

Event staff members will be stationed at each line to indicate traffic flow and where fans should line up.

As the event nears completion, event staff members at the end of long lines will do their best to advise fans on whether they are likely to make it through a line before the conclusion of Fan Day.

Autograph Items/Husker Fan Shop

Autograph cards with a full 2023 roster and other items will be available for fans.

Fans are asked to limit their autograph requests to one item per player/coach.

A Husker Fan Shop location with the latest adidas apparel, 2023 posters, and other merchandise will be located inside the Hawks Championship Center. Additional information on Husker Fan Shop locations will be available soon.

A marketing tent will be available near the middle of the field.

Restrooms/Concessions

Restrooms will be available in the main lobby of the Hawks Championship Center.

Water and pop will be available for sale on the field during Fan Day.

