BREAKING: Huskers sellout streak at Memorial Stadium survives Fordham game with 'Red Carpet Experience' program

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska football's home sellout streak at Memorial Stadium will survive at least this week against Fordham. The athletic department released the following statement:

Nebraska will roll out a Red Carpet Experience for youth at Saturday’s football home opener against Fordham. The game-day offer will provide complimentary tickets to underserved youth across the state of Nebraska.

ALSO SEE: Huskers unveil alternate uniform for 9/11 game

“We had two generous donors come forward and purchase the remaining tickets for the home opener so that we could provide those tickets to young people throughout the state,” Nebraska Vice-Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “These donors have a strong commitment to Nebraska Athletics and understand our history and tradition. They also have a desire for young people, who may not otherwise have the opportunity, to experience a Nebraska Football game day at Memorial Stadium.”

With the announcement of the Red Carpet Experience, Nebraska’s game against Fordham will be the 376th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium. Tickets remain available for each of Nebraska’s six other home games at Memorial Stadium.

The Red Carpet Experience program is being coordinated by Dr. Lawrence Chatters, Nebraska’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Chatters said it is important for Nebraska Athletics to continue to seek innovative ways to increase access to Husker fans of all ages and backgrounds.

"The ‘Red Carpet Experience’ is about increasing access to more underserved youth across our state,” Chatters said. “There are a number of young Husker fans who are unable to attend a football game due to their economic circumstances. We are hopeful that this initiative will open up the opportunity to experience the great atmosphere of Memorial Stadium to more people across Nebraska, especially our underserved youth.

“This is about more than football. When we get together on gamedays, our stadium becomes a beacon of hope as people from all different walks of life come together to cheer for a common cause. We are excited to provide our underserved and at-risk youth with a ‘Red Carpet Experience’ in partnership with our statewide and local non-profits and other organizations."

Red Carpet Experience Details