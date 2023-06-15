BREAKING: Softball pitching standout Jordy Bahl officially commits to Huskers

Softball pitching star Jordy Bahl has officially committed to her home-state Huskers.

The Papio product made the announcement on Twitter early Thursday morning.

After 2 years of wonderful memories, I’m excited for 2 more representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers. This state, these people, and this N are all things I’m excited, proud, and thankful to be a part of. @HuskerSoftball pic.twitter.com/TctJwJgik3 — Jordyn Bahl (@jordybahl) June 15, 2023

Bahl led powerhouse Oklahoma to the past two national titles before announcing her transfer earlier this week.

She will have two years of eligibility remaining at Nebraska.

Huskers head coach Rhonda Revelle released the following statement:

“The entire Nebraska softball team is thrilled to have Jordy join the Red Team. Jordy is an amazing young woman, teammate and athlete who we know is an incredible addition to our team both on and off the field.

“Having known Jordy for several years, we have not been surprised by her accomplishments as she has always been the epitome of a driven, determined and laser-focused competitor. Jordy is a winner on the inside and out, and she uplifts and inspires all who are around her. This is a wonderful day for Husker Nation to welcome back our homegrown Husker Jordy Bahl.”

More from Nebraska Athletics:

The Husker softball team strengthened its roster on Thursday when All-America pitcher Jordy Bahl announced she was transferring to Nebraska. A Papillion native, Bahl returns to her home state with two years of eligibility for a Cornhusker squad that won the 2022 Big Ten Tournament title and was an NCAA Regional Finalist in 2023.

Bahl spent the past two seasons at Oklahoma, where she was one of the nation’s top players while helping the Sooners to back-to-back national championships. Bahl was named a first-team All-American, a National Player of the Year Top-10 Finalist and the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in each of her two seasons at Oklahoma. She was also the Big 12 and National Freshman of the Year in 2022.

In two seasons in Norman, Bahl appeared in 71 games with 46 starts and compiled a 44-2 record with a 1.00 ERA and 397 strikeouts in 288.2 innings. Her ERA ranked second in Oklahoma history and was the lowest mark since the pitching distance was increased from 40 to 43 feet in 1988. Bahl also boasted the second-best winning percentage (.957) and opponent batting average (.153) in OU history, while ranking third in strikeouts per seven innings (9.62) and seventh in saves (5).

A Papillion-La Vista graduate, Bahl did not allow a run in 50 of her 71 career appearances with the Sooners, including 15 shutouts among her 26 complete games. She posted 11 games with double-digit strikeouts and allowed only 30 extra-base hits in 993 opponent at bats.

Bahl was at her best in the postseason, earning the win in the 2022 national championship game and the save in the 2023 title game. She appeared in 12 NCAA Tournament games with the Sooners and compiled an 8-0 record with one save and a 0.74 ERA, despite pitching through an injury as a freshman.

A healthy Bahl was named the Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Women’s College World Series after she went 7-0 during the NCAA Tournament with a 0.18 ERA. In Oklahoma City, Bahl went 4-0 and did not allow a run in her 24.2 innings. In a 2-0 sweep of Florida State in the Championship Series, Bahl threw 10.0 scoreless innings and struck out 13 while allowing only two singles. She tossed a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts in game one, then tossed 3.0 hitless innings of shutout relief in game two to earn the save.

Bahl also saw action at the plate and as a pinch runner for the Sooners. She hit .350 (14-for-40) with two doubles, two walks, four stolen bases, nine RBIs and 13 runs scored in her two seasons. As a senior at Papillion-La Vista High School, Bahl batted .510 with 20 home runs and 55 RBIs.

Bahl is the second transfer to join Nebraska this month, as Omaha native Bella Bacon announced her return home after spending her freshman season at Purdue in 2023. The 2024 Husker roster features All-Americans Bahl and Billie Andrews – both Nebraska natives – along with five other players who have earned all-region or all-conference accolades in their career: Brooke Andrews, Katelyn Caneda, Sydney Gray, Sarah Harness and Abbie Squier.