CARDIAC CREIGHTON: Nik Graves hits late game-winner as Bluejays beat Seton Hall 69-68

Graves hit a three with less than three seconds remaining in the game to snap Creighton's three-game losing streak.
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With seconds left Saturday against Seton Hall, the Creighton men's basketball team found itself down two points.

Nik Graves had the ball, and within arm's reach of two defenders, took the shot from behind the arc.

Nothing but net.

The Pirates had 2.5 seconds to respond and did not shoot in time.

Creighton snapped a three-game losing streak, winning 69-68 at the CHI Health Center.

Isaac Traudt led CU with 18 points, going 6-for-10 from three-point range.

Josh Dix, in his first home game since his mother Kelly died from cancer, dropped 16 points.

Fedor Zugic had a career-high 13 and Graves finished with 7 points.

Creighton heads to Chicago to face DePaul Wednesday at 8 p.m.

