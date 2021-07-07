Cejka seeks 3rd major at US Senior Open; Els, Furyk in field

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Alex Cejka has had no trouble adjusting to professional golf’s 50-and-over division. The PGA Tour Champions newcomer already has wins in two senior majors and will go for a third this week in the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club in Nebraska.

The field includes 16 players who won a total of 26 majors before joining the senior tour. Among them in the Senior Open for the first time are Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Jose Maria Olazabal, Rich Beem and Mike Weir.

Defending champion Steve Stricker is playing on the regular tour this week at the John Deere Classic.

