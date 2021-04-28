Watch
CHI Health Center to be filled with 750 tons of dirt for pro bull riding event

ISAAC BREKKEN/AP
File photo
bullriding
Posted at 3:13 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 16:13:20-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This Friday, the CHI Health Center will undergo a huge transformation as it’s prepared to host the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Unleash the Beast Series bull-riding event.

The arena will open to fans May 1-2 for the PBR’s Union Home Mortgage Invitational and will feature the “top 30 bull riders in the world” as they square off atop “some of the rankest bulls on the planet, often 10 times their size.”

In addition to filling the CHI Health Center with 750 tons of dirt, PBR’s team will also “assemble a maze of steel paneling totaling to the length of six football fields, creating both the arena and necessary pens for the bovine athletes.”

You can find out more about the Union Home Mortgage Invitation by visiting https://pbr.com/news/2021/03/unleash-the-beast-returns-to-omaha-for-first-time-in-12-years-with-fan-attended-event-may-1-2/.

