Chiefs’ Andy Reid joins ranks of ‘greatest coaches of all time’ after winning 2nd Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — There are now 14 NFL coaches who’ve won multiple Super Bowls after Andy Reid joined their ranks Sunday.

With the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 comeback win against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Reid has won the Lombardi Trophy twice.

“I’ve been very fortunate,” Reid said. “I’ve had a lot of great players that have helped me get to this spot and great coaches.”

He had little interest in discussing where that might put him in the pantheon of NFL coaching greats, but he’s now matched legends like Vince Lombardi, Bill Parcells, Tom Landry and Don Shula.

“He’s one of the greatest coaches of all time,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “I think people knew that, but these two Super Bowl [wins] cemented that. To have someone that is such a great person and gets the best out of the players, to become men and players, you want to win those Super Bowls for him. It’s great that we did that.”

Reid built a résumé as one of the greatest coaches in modern NFL history during 14 seasons with the Eagles from 1999 to 2012, but his tenure there ended with only one Super Bowl appearance and no championships.

“I loved Philadelphia,” Reid said. “I loved my time in Philadelphia — phenomenal people and we had some great years.”

He’s reached even greater heights with Kansas City.

“Bro, for him to be the all-time winningest coach for both teams today, that says enough,” wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “He’s definitely up there [among the greats.] I love playing for him. I love Andy Reid. ... He’s such a great dude, man.”

Reid also confirmed that he’s not done despite a report that emerged Sunday morning indicating he was weighing retirement.

“I look in the mirror and I’m old, but my heart is still young,” Reid said.

Besides, he’s got such a good thing going with Mahomes, why stop now?

“We’re not done,” Mahomes said. “I’m going to have him around here for a little bit longer at least.”

Most Super Bowl championships by head coach, NFL history

1. Bill Belichick 6 2. Chuck Noll 4 3t. Joe Gibbs, Bill Walsh 3 5t. Tom Coughlin, Tom Flores, Jimmy Johnson, Tom Landry, Vince Lombardi, Bill Parcells, Andy Reid, George Seifert, Mike Shanahan, Don Shula 2

