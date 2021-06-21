Chiefs DE Frank Clark arrested for illegal weapon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was arrested Sunday night in Los Angeles for illegal possession of a firearm.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told 41 Action News Monday that Clark was pulled over around 9:20 p.m. PT on Sunday night for a vehicle code violation.

The police spokesperson said officers spotted a bag inside vehicle with an uzi submachine gun sticking out.

Police arrested Clark and booked him for having a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a felony.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s booking log indicates Clark was booked into the jail around 9:30 a.m. PT Monday.

Bond initially was set at $35,000. According to Los Angeles County records, Clark posted the bond and was released around 2:30 p.m. PT. He is set for a court appearance on October 18 in Los Angeles.

In a statement early Monday evening, a Kansas City Chiefs spokesperson said the club was aware of the incident but did not have further comment.

An NFL spokesperson told 41 Action News Monday that the league is also aware of the matter, which "will be reviewed under the NFL's personal conduct policy."

Clark — a Los Angeles native, who spent part of his childhood homeless — originally signed with the University of Michigan in 2011.

He was dismissed from the Wolverines after a November 2014 arrest for domestic violence. The charge, which stemmed from an incident at an Ohio hotel, was later pleaded down to disorderly conduct .

The Seattle Seahawks drafted Clark in the second round, No. 63 overall, four months later.

He played four seasons under coach Pete Carroll before the Chiefs traded first- and second-round picks to Seattle in exchange for Clark in April 2019. The teams also swapped third-round picks as part of the deal.

Clark had averaged more than 10 sacks and 21 quarterback hits per season from 2016-18 with the Seahawks, but he wasn’t happy with the team using the franchise tag rather than giving him a long-term deal.

Kansas City signed Clark to a five-year deal worth $105 million shortly after the trade.

After an adjustment period, the early returns were encouraging.

Clark had eight sacks in 14 games adding five more during the Chiefs’ run to a Super Bowl LIV title.

His production dipped to six sacks in 15 games last season, though he did add three more in the playoffs, and he’s only managed 14 and 15 QB hits during his two seasons in Kansas City.

Clark also was suspended before the 2012 season opener at Michigan for his role in the theft of a MacBook Air, eventually pleading guilty in the case and receiving diversion.

