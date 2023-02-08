Chiefs fan returns jersey lost at AFC Championship game

TEMPE, Ariz. (KSHB) — This story begins in Kansas City, Missouri, and ends in Glendale, Arizona.

Chiefs season ticket member Ryan Howell got so caught up celebrating the Chiefs' AFC Championship victory on Jan. 29 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, that he left his seat to get closer to the field.

“It was just a great experience,” Howell said of getting to interact with players like Khalen Saunders from the front row.

The excitement wore off when Howell left the stadium and realized he’d lost a brand new Isiah Pacheco jersey. He picked it up at the Arrowhead Pro Shop before the game and planned to give it to his nephew in Arizona who loves the Chiefs.

“He [my nephew] is a massive Pacheco fan," Howell said. "Definitely favorite player I’d say on the team right now.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Cipolla noticed a brand new jersey in a clear plastic bag tucked underneath a seat as he left the game. No one was around, so Cipolla took the jersey with him.

“I didn’t think it would be that hard to find somebody, like the owner,” Cipolla said. “Post it on Twitter or social media or something.”

It only took one day for Howell to see Cipolla’s tweet . The two men scheduled a meeting almost immediately to hand over the jersey.

“I was so thankful,” Howell said. “It’s so good to know there are some good people out there ready to pick something up and find who it belongs to.”

Cipolla says he is happy to know the jersey will make it to Howell’s nephew in time for the Super Bowl. Howell said there’s no doubt the soon to be 6-year-old will wear the jersey proudly during the game.

“It felt really, really good, I have two kids of my own, so it’s great just to know we were able to return it to him,” Cipolla said.