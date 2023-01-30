Chiefs Kingdom snaps up AFC Championship swag off Kansas City store shelves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans were quick to snag AFC Championship merchandise off the shelves of Kansas City-area Rally House and Academy Sports & Outdoor shelves Sunday night.

The second the game clock expired and the Chiefs’ Super Bowl destiny was cemented, the establishments opened their doors to customers.

Braving the frigid temperatures, one young fan said he had to take advantage of the “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” Although, he did backtrack, saying it’s not exactly a one-off experience as this is the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl trip in four seasons .

At a Country Club Plaza Rally House location, 400 shirts quickly become 100.

“I ran in here as soon as I could,” one buyer said.

Others chimed in saying they couldn’t wait to sport the gear at work Monday before the crowd fell into a united chant of, “Headed to the ‘ship.”

While stock was quickly depleted Sunday, the shops plan to reopen with more merchandise Monday.

Rally House is set to open at 8 a.m., and Academy will open at 9 a.m.

