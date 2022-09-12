Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes nominated for FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week after 5 touchdown performance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — After a 360-yard, five-touchdown performance in a season-opening win against the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is being recognized for his play.

Mahomes is one of three nominees for the FedEx Air NFL Player of the Week award, along with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.

Mahomes completed 30 of 39 attempts with no interceptions and finished with a 144.2 passer rating.

The Chiefs' star QB continues an impressive stretch of play in season openers, staying undefeated (5-0) with a flawless pass TD-INT ratio (18-0).

His competition for the award also had notable performances.

Herbert completed 26 of 34 attempts for 279 yards and three touchdowns for a 129.4 passer rating while Wentz completed 27 of 41 attempts for 313 yards and four touchdowns for a 101 passer rating.

All three nominees won in their respective match-ups.

There are many ways for fans to vote on the awards, including through the NFL's website , on the NFL's mobile app or via Twitter. Voting is open until Wednesday at 2 p.m.

VOTE for the @FedEx Air Player of the Week! — NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2022

Nominees for the Ground Player of the Week are Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb.

VOTE for the @FedEx Ground Player of the Week! — NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2022

Through these awards, FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the names of the winning quarterback and running back to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Each donation will go towards needs-based scholarships.