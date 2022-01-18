Chiefs run out of touchdown fireworks against Steelers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — The Kansas City Chiefs turned a slow start into a dominant win , prompting the stadium to issue a notice it was out of touchdown fireworks.

"Chiefs fans, we are sorry to report but, due to your support and the Chiefs continually finding the endzone, we have run out of touchdown fireworks. Please direct all of your complaints to your nearest Fans First booth," the notice read.

But this isn't the first time such a message has been issued during the playoffs.

In the NFL Divisional Round against the Houston Texans in January 2020, the Chiefs scored 51 points and ran Arrowhead out of fireworks.

However, the fireworks supply wasn't completely depleted Sunday night.

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium was illuminated with victory fireworks as the Chiefs cemented their ticket to the AFC Divisional Round.