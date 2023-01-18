Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Chiefs turn to Lil Jon for playoff halftime show 

Lil Jon
Omar Vega/Omar Vega/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 file photo, Lil Jon performs during Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta. Bruno Mars may have wrapped up his massive "24K Magic World Tour" last year, but the singer gave one more glimpse into his stellar show the night before the Super Bowl. He was joined by Cardi B and Lil Jon on the final night of the three-night festival at the State Farm Arena, next door to where the New England Patriots will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53 Sunday. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP, File)
Lil Jon
Posted at 2:37 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 15:37:27-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) — Kansas City Chiefs fans will have their toes tapping during the halftime show of Saturday’s AFC Divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The team announced Wednesday on social media that Lil Jon will take the stage for a halftime performance.

The Atlanta-based rapper is best known for his 2013 collaboration with DJ Snake, Turn Down for What and his performance on Usher's 2004 song "Yeah!."

The Chiefs are set to square off against the Jaguars at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. You can catch the game on KSHB 41. Streaming pregame coverage starts at 12:30 p.m., with additional pregame coverage on KSHB 41 starting at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KMTV 3 News Now Live at 6

3 News Now at 6