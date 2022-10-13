Coach Mickey Joseph previews Huskers at Boilermakers: 'We are going to have to play well when we go there.'

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, Nebraska football interim head coach Mickey Joseph met with members of the media following practice.

Joseph opened by reflecting on the week of practice and looking ahead to Saturday's game.

"Great week of practice," Joseph said. "Great week for the kids. Great week for the coaches. We are excited about this opportunity to play a top-notch football team. I think they are only like seven points from being undefeated. They are really good on all three phases of the game. We are going to have to play well when we go there."

Watch the press conference above.

