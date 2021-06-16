College World Series experience to be different this year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Baseball is back in Omaha this year, but there will be changes at the College World Series.

The NCAA made the decision to allow 100% capacity and no mask requirement.

"It'll be as close to normal as it can be realizing we're getting back to normal," said Jack Diesing Jr. who is the Chairman and President of College World Series of Omaha, Inc.

Team practices both at area fields and at TD Ameritrade Park will be closed to the public. There will not be opportunities for fans to get autographs. The teams' annual march to the stadium also won't be happening.

No opening or closing ceremonies this year and no fireworks. Even the national anthem will be virtual this year.

General admission tickets are going away this year but expected back in 2022. Outfield seats will be assigned tickets.

There won't be a fan fest, but tailgating is still allowed in MECA parking lots. Omaha Baseball Village at the Old Mattress Factory will still happen this year. They will have live acts as well.

"The other major change is all tickets are now digital and virtual, which really, if I can do it, anybody can do it," said Diesing.

He also said concessions will be cashless, but they will have reverse ATMs so if you bring cash you'll be able to convert it to a prepaid credit card.

