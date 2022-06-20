Awww! Auburn baseball team cares for injured baby bird in its CWS dugout

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In the middle of what turned out to be a winning game over Stanford, Auburn players appeared to be taking care of a little Avian friend. A bird seemed to be disoriented and unwell on the ground in the dugout. Players were spotted gently giving it water.

Meteorologist Chris Swaim say his "best guess" is that the little fella (or girl) is a baby house finch.

Later, the NCAA tweeted that the bird was delivered to a wildlife rescue group and its condition is improving. Auburn beat Stanford 6-2 and eliminated the Cardinal from the series.

KMTV screenshot

🐦 BIRD UPDATE 🐦



The bird has been delivered to a local wildlife rehab. Once he was taken out of the sun his condition began to improve.#MCWS pic.twitter.com/bkINv8L6Ee — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 20, 2022

Now, of course, the bird is a meme.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.