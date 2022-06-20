Watch
Awww! Auburn baseball team cares for injured baby bird in its CWS dugout

KMTV Screenshot from ESPN
Posted at 5:34 PM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 18:34:42-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In the middle of what turned out to be a winning game over Stanford, Auburn players appeared to be taking care of a little Avian friend. A bird seemed to be disoriented and unwell on the ground in the dugout. Players were spotted gently giving it water.

Meteorologist Chris Swaim say his "best guess" is that the little fella (or girl) is a baby house finch.

Later, the NCAA tweeted that the bird was delivered to a wildlife rescue group and its condition is improving. Auburn beat Stanford 6-2 and eliminated the Cardinal from the series.

Now, of course, the bird is a meme.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
