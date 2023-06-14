Baseball simulator, silent disco among new attractions at this year's Omaha Baseball Village

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The countdown is on to the College World Series, and the Omaha Baseball Village is starting to come together.

Marketing Director, Jenny Peters, said the village will have more vendors than last year, the beer garden area has been expanded, and new attractions like a silent disco and a baseball simulator have also been added.

Peters hopes the small modifications will leave a big impact.

“I think fans from all over the country get a really cool view of what Omaha's all about,” Peters said.

The baseball village is set to open Thursday morning, it’ll feature food vendors, shopping, and the beer garden area will be family-friendly all day. Adult activities start at 9 p.m. with live DJs until 2 a.m.

Peters said a clear bag policy will be in place at the baseball village this year. No covered bags over a certain size will be allowed in unless they’re for medical reasons.

