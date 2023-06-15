Business boom expected as Men's College World Series begins: 'It’s really good for downtown business.'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Men's College World Series (MCWS) means a boom for businesses downtown and this year is no exception.

Lkay and Chris Sellars are locals, but that doesn’t mean they don’t enjoy what downtown has to offer just like many college baseball fans soon will.

“[We] like to get something to eat and drink,” Chris Sellars said.

They will likely have to fight crowds over at downtown restaurants like DJ’s Dugout.

Manager Jeffery Reinke said the MCWS brings the most business to the restaurant out of the year.

“It’s like the most hyped-up time,” he said. “There’s a lot of new people in town, so it’s really good for downtown business.”

From places to eat to places to sleep — downtown businesses are ready to welcome fans.

Staff at The Farnam Hotel located a few blocks south of Charles Schwab Field, expect to fill all 120 rooms almost every night during the series.

Hotel General Manager Shane Lonowski predicts a 10% increase in guests compared to last year.

“We have an incredible fan base that comes to Omaha to support the various teams, they’re here to have a great time,” he said. “That makes it easy on us and we’re here to have a great time with them."

As the businesses profit, the Sellars said they just love that the MCWS leaves fans with a good impression of its host city.

“It lets them see that Omaha's not this backwater town,” Lkay Sellars said. “It has a lot to offer.”

Following the release of last year’s tourism numbers by Visit Omaha, downtown businesses are eager to see where things lead them this time around.

