College softball star Jordy Bahl holds meet and greet at Baseball Village

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — College softball star Jordy Bahl swung by Baseball Village for a meet and greet on Friday.

She signed autographs and met with excited fans. Bahl drew quite a crowd despite no Men's College World Series games at the stadium.

It's an effect she's getting used to, as 3,000 tickets have already been purchased for Husker home games.

"I think it's going to be awesome. Being able to walk out on Bowlen Stadium Field and just see the crowd. It's going to be an emotional thing I think, at first. Just because I used to be the little girl watching those games, so just to be out there and see all the excitement around this program, is going to be really cool," said Bahl.

The acclaimed pitcher and Papillion native announced her transfer from Oklahoma to Nebraska last week.

