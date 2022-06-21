College World Series proposal: Couple gets engaged at Monday's Auburn vs. Stanford game
A proposal followed by a kiss, taken on Monday at the Men's College World Series. Apparently, she said 'yes!' We wish them the best.
Brent Wrinkle proposes to Erin Hansen at the bottom of the seventh inning of the Auburn vs. Stanford game of the Men's College World Series on Monday, June 20, 2022 in Omaha, Neb. The couple came from Lincoln for the game, and she said yes.Photo by: Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now