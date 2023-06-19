Dingerville returns for the third year during the Men's College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There was plenty of baseball action on day 3 of the Men's College World Series and fans got to enjoy a new spin on a classic MCWS favorite as the streets were shut down outside of Kros Strain Draft Works for the return of Dingerville.

It is a reimagining of the legendary Men's College World Series tailgate of the same name.

The tailgate offered anything folks could need for a great tailgate. The event had over 20 local vendors offering unique merchandise, music, food and a beer garden for everyone to celebrate the return of MCWS to Omaha.

Organizers say they wanted to carry on the legendary tailgate's legacy while putting a new spin on things to keep things fresh for MCWS fans.

“It's more family-focused. We have a lot of things for sale with vendors, serving local beer. We have some face painting, cotton candy, more of a family atmosphere on it. We made a beer fort as well Dingerville lager so still trying to tie some of the fun times back to it while putting our spin on it,” Doug Veskerna, general manager of Kros Strain Brewing.

Unfortunately, Sunday was the final day of Dingerville 2023 but organizers say they hope to bring the event back for the 2024 Men's College World Series.

