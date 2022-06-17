Douglas County Health Department has tips for baseball fans to stay healthy during Men's College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department released information for College World Series fans, should they have questions about minimizing the spread of COVID-19.

The entire press release is below.

"The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) is pleased to welcome people from all over the nation and beyond to Omaha for a busy weekend and several days beyond.

During the coming days, Omaha and Douglas County will see visitors and residents gather for the Juneteenth Parade, several festivals, youth baseball tournaments, concerts, the College World Series, and other holiday fun.

Given that COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase, DCHD is asking you to avoid letting down your guard while you are pursuing fun.

That includes:

• Please say home if you are sick.

• Consider choosing to wear a mask if you are in a crowd of people you don’t know.

• Wash your hands regularly and then wash them some more.

If you are visiting from out of town and think you might have COVID-19, DCHD encourages you to visit one of the city’s public libraries to pick up a free test kit. Those test kits are also available in the lobby of the Douglas County Office Building at 1111 S. 41st St. where the Health Department is located.

In addition to protecting yourself from disease transmission, DCHD strongly urges you to prepare for some extremely hot weather. If you will be working outside, try to do so early in the morning or later in the evening.

That doesn’t work for most of the fun activities the area has to offer. Please remember to hydrate with plenty of water and avoid caffeine or alcohol, apply sunscreen, wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, take advantage of air conditioning when you can, and look out for the people around you as well as any elderly friends and neighbors. It is extremely important to remember that athletes involved in outdoor activities need lots of fluids. More information to keep you safe and healthy is available on the DCHD website at www.douglascountyhealth.com"

