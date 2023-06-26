Excitement from fans surrounding the final game of the Men's College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — After going 1-1 in the first two games of the championship series, the Florida Gators took on the LSU Tigers in the deciding match-up.

With a national title on the line, fans were excited to be back to cheer on their teams one last time.

On Monday, some fans showed up as early as 9:00 AM for the 6:00 PM game.

Michael Vinsanau, an LSU fan, said he and his buddies camped out in tailgating Lot D all weekend.

"We've been in this exact spot for the past 72 hours," said Vinsanau.

Many fans, including Vinsanau, decided to come for the championship weekend after a last-minute decision when the final two teams were decided.

Florida Gator fans, Michelle and Ronnie Price had the MCWS on their bucket list for a long time. Adding a third game, wasn't a problem for them.

"Uh oh, there's 3 games now," said Michell. "So now we have more hotel room, changed the flight, we're in it."

"We're buying a few extra clothes for today too," added Ronnie.

Like Michell and Ronnie, fans from LSU and Florida started booking flights and driving up to experience the MCWS.

"We're big Gator baseball fans," said Ryan Brown. "This is a very special team and we're just hoping today that we can finish it off."

Gator fans weren't the only ones hoping to finish it off.

"I mean we come in packs and we come for the win every time," said LSU fan, Dakota Roberts.

"You know, I think there's a reason they call Omaha 'Baton Rouge North' because the team travels well," said Vinsanau. "It's been a great experience and you know, we're glad to come here and be a part of the culture for a couple of days."

