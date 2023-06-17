Exploring Omaha's public transportation options during the Men's College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you're heading to a game at the Men's College World Series, one wallet-friendly option for getting there is public transportation.

At Westroads Mall, there is a park-and-ride where fans going to the MCWS can take the bus for $1.25 each way.

"Traffic is horrendous downtown and we just think this would be so much easier, less stress," Betty Huxel, an LSU fan visiting Omaha said. "I think you can probably tell who we're rooting for," the Huxel's said. "We're here for the tigers. Geaux tigers!"

If you're rooting for the Tigers or any other team, you might want to consider saving some money when getting downtown.

Next, we hopped on the Stadium Circulator — a different bus — which circles the area around Charles Schwab Field to the Old Market.

Brian Nicol, who lives in Omaha, heavily relies on the Stadium Circulator.

"We love going over here for all the games and for all the events, if we're just hanging around," Nicol said. "We live near 11th and Leavenworth, so to just be able to walk to Jackson Street and get on the circulator for a quarter saves us a lot of time and sweat on a hot day," he said.

The Stadium Circulator runs for an hour after each game. The circulator bus only runs downtown and costs a quarter. You can get a ride on ORBT from Westroads with a transfer for the circulator, which costs $1.50 each way.

