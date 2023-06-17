Fans share experiences with getting tickets to the Men's College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — LSU fans love to come to Omaha. One fan remarked he’s run into it people in LSU garb, only to discover they’re local.

With the LSU-Tennessee game including two big fanbases that travel well, affordable tickets to Game 4 are hard to come by.

Casey Sirka, an LSU fan, said she was lucky to find tickets on Craigslist from “an actual LSU fan” who was willing to sell them to LSU fans for a reasonable price.

On the other side of that game, local Theresa Nelson put up a sign at their tailgate to help out a friend making the trip from Tennessee.

“It’s really hard to find tickets,” Nelson said. “If you find tickets, those are going to be expensive.”

The tickets, with few exceptions, are digital only. That makes things more difficult for in-person scalpers.

A scalper 3 News Now met was running into difficulty transferring the ticket electronically to the hopeful buyer.

Digital-only tickets include tickets bought at the stadium. 3 News Now ran into a family having a little difficulty getting tickets to load after buying them at the stadium.

Jonathan Green might be an example of the advantage of digital-only tickets, though.

Outside Gate 2 early in Game 1, he was waiting for the person he bought tickets from on Gametime to transfer the tickets through Ticket Master.

Others are choosing to wait until the early midweek games to save some money.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.