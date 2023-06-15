Fun is starting at Omaha Baseball Village as fans and teams roll into town for the Men's College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The final preparations are underway for the 2023 College World Series and everyone is getting ready for a fun event at Charles Schwab Field in downtown Omaha.

Sharon Collins, a vendor at the Omaha Baseball Village, is getting ready to have fans back in town. She said she's ready to sell t-shirts and other college gear to fans.

"The most exciting part for me is opening day and the end when we get the championship shirts out. That's the excitement for me," Collins said.

That excitement extends to Bat Around CEO Matt Farrell. He said Bat Around is an interactive game that creates a fun experience hitting baseballs.

"We've watched people play in our test markets and 12-year-old boys and girls have a blast at it and I've seen 50-year-old moms and dads have a blast for it. It's one of those games that are relatable to everybody," said Farrell.

From the batting cage to the eight teams competing, the first team to arrive was the University of Virginia to check out the field after the team arrived in town.

3 News Now spoke to some Tennessee fans stopping in Omaha to check out the home of the College World Series.

"We think they play with a whole lot of heart and a whole lot of guts, so it's until and how far they'll go," Brenda Puckett, a Tennessee fan said. "But we're very excited to see them here."

It has been decades since Oral Roberts and Wake Forest have seen some action at the College World Series.

Practice for all the teams begins Thursday morning.

